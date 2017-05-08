The programme for Dundee Design Festival has been unveiled this week as the event prepares to return to the city for a second year.

Former print factory West Ward Works will be transformed into a hub of creative activity from May 24-29 as designers flock to exhibit their work, as well as host workshops and performances.

This year’s theme is Factory Floor, acknowledging the global shift in design practice where designers and makers are blending forms of production — a mix of craftsmanship and industrial processes to create a hybrid of the very old and the very new.

A spokeswoman for Dundee Design Festival said: “The idea this year is for people to stay in the building for as long as possible.

“There will be a pop-up cafe called the Refectory, run by the Rep Theatre, and a shop run by DCA, which will be similar to the shop in its own centre but with a selection of specially curated items by artists and designers.

“Creative Dundee is also looking to set up informal work spaces where freelancers can meet other people in their field.

“We really want people to make the most out of this amazing historic building and to come to spend an afternoon or even a whole day there.

“This festival is on for five days, compared to four last year. It’s important Dundee continues with all the different activities that cement its reputation as the City of Design.”

One of the highlights will be an ongoing interactive event which will see the public help to create a 2,000 sq ft installation representing the city.