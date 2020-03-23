Factory bosses offer reassurance to employees that government guidelines are being followed amidst coronavirus outbreak

Bosses of a Dundee factory have moved to reassure employees they are following all the government guidelines after concerns were raised that some had fallen ill with coronavirus.

Employees at the Dover Fuelling Solutions factory at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate raised concerns that some of their colleagues had fallen ill after one worker, who had recently returned from a holiday in Austria, appeared to display symptoms of the contagious virus.

One worker, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed he was “scared to go back” after the colleague, who appeared to be “clearly ill”, was continuing to go into work at the factory.

They also raised concerns that colleagues were “getting pressure to come back” into work even if they were concerned about their health.

But bosses have offered reassurance that all the necessary guidelines are being followed, and no workers are being forced to continue going into the factory if they suspect they are unwell.

It is also understood that any employees at the Dover factory displaying symptoms at work have been told to take medical leave and that there are none currently who have tested positive for the virus.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “As a global company, Dover Fueling Solutions is actively monitoring the spread and impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the health and well-being of our employees continues to be our top priority.

“An employee recently notified Human Resources that they were feeling ill and medical leave was immediately approved in line with our current policy.

“The employee was advised to leave the site and self-isolate, consistent with the guidelines set by health officials on this matter, which we continue to follow while taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the health of our employees.

“We continue to work closely with all of our locals teams.”