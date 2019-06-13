Facebook video appeal to reunite siblings from Dundee who were separated after death of parents

A woman from Newcastle who is hoping to help reunite siblings from Dundee has posted a Facebook appeal video that has been viewed over 15,000 times.

Nazia Ali and Asia Ali are desperately trying to find their sister Shazia Ali who may be in the city.

Nazia, 39 and Asia, 31, had moved to Pakistan while they were children after the death of their parents, whilst Shazia stayed in Dundee.​

Now, family friend Shehla Rashid is appealing to people on social media in an attempt to locate Shazia and encourage her to get in touch.

Shehla said: “The girls that we are looking for, my parents used to be best friends with their parents years ago, going back 30 odd years.

“Their father, Mohammed Ali, passed away, and then their mother Shameem Ali passed away.

​”I remember it being a very awful sad situation. Not only did their parents die but they all had to leave their family home.

“We want to reunite them. The only family they really have is each other.

“It’s just a tragic story. The sisters have a very important message to pass to Shazia.”

Shazia lived on Easons Angle and is thought to have been born around 1975. ​

Anyone with information can get in contact with the Tele at 01382 575353.