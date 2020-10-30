Facebook perv jailed after exposing himself to child before sending them indecent selfie

A pervert who exposed himself to a child and sent them a naked picture over Facebook has been jailed.

Alan Robertson, 44, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life after he admitted flashing to the child in May last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Robertson had come into contact with the child after moving to the city from his home in Dunfermline.

Sheriff Tom Hughes locked Robertson up for 18 months as well as imposing an extended sentence

Prior to committing the offence, Robertson was at the address in Dundee with the child.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said the child was fixing their hair before they dropped an item behind the mantelpiece.

The child asked for help but Robertson then exposed himself to the youngster by pulling his trousers down.

He subsequently pulled them back up and left to another room, where he sent the child a picture of his naked body.

“He asked the complainer if they wanted a coffee.

“The complainer then received a notification from the accused and saw it was a photo of him naked from the waist exposing himself.”

The child was initially scared to tell their mother but the information was later revealed and Robertson was challenged.

He told officers about a previous conviction for “having stuff on his computer”.

Robertson, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, pleaded guilty to exposing himself to the child on an occasion between May 1-31 last year and sending an indecent image of himself.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said Robertson appreciated that he was likely to receive a custodial sentence but said her client was suitable for a community disposal.

Sheriff Hughes jailed Robertson for 18 months along with an extended sentence for one year following his release from custody. He was also made subject to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He said: “I have taken the view that because of the nature of the offences and your record of previous convictions, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”