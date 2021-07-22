Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Facebook mistake helps police snare Fife pervert who has been viewing child images ‘since the inception of the internet’

By Kirsty McIntosh
July 22, 2021, 7:30 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 8:10 am
Mark Thompson.
Mark Thompson.

A pervert caught with hundreds of child abuse images downloaded over a 10-year period had been “viewing images since the inception of the internet”.

Mark Thompson owned a computer tower and hard drive filled with the vile images and was snared after posting one on social media.

He later claimed he did not gain sexual pleasure from them but just liked looking at them.

While some had been deleted, experts were able to show he had downloaded almost 800 indecent images.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard some of the images were assessed at category A level, the worst kind.

Police raid

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told the court a category C image had been uploaded to Facebook in July 2019.

Investigations traced the IP address – a computer’s unique identifier – to Thompson.

She said: “At 6am on January 6, police officers attended and executed a search warrant.

“The accused answered the door and allowed them inside.

“A search was carried out, during which a number of items were recovered, including a system unit and a hard drive.

“An initial forensic preview of the system unit found a user account in the name of the accused and files of interest in the download folder, although the contents of the file were no longer present.”

She said that a “large number” of the images were voyeuristic pictures of females, including children as young as 10 but that these images were considered “indicative”.

The external hard drive contained images downloaded using the Limewire file-sharing service.

‘Forgot images were there’

After being arrested, Thompson told officers he had “been viewing images of children since the inception of the internet.”

Ms Bremner continued: “He stated he did not see then in a sexual manner and would not masturbate – he liked what he saw.

“He said he forgot the images were even there.”

Search terms used by Thompson to find the images included “nudist family” and “naked boys”.

The computer tower was found to contain two category A images, 17 category B images and 709 category C images.

The hard drive featured an image and four videos at category A, 16 images and a video at category B and 38 Category C images.

The majority of the images had been deleted by Thompson but 78 pictures and one video remained accessible.

Thompson, of Main Street, Cardenden, had previously pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home or elsewhere from June 22 2009 until December 15 2019.

The 60-year-old also admitted that between the same dates, he downloaded the images.

Sentence was deferred for background reports and Thompson has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.