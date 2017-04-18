Fabrizio Ravanelli has sensationally thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Dundee FC managerial position.

The Italian star has expressed his interest in returning to Dens Park following Paul Hartley’s sacking.

The former Juventus star, 48, insists he “can save the club from relegation”.

Ravanelli, who had a brief stint managing French side AC Ajaccio in 2013, told the Sun: “I believe I can keep Dundee in the Premiership and I am very interested in this job.

“I could definitely get results and get the best out of the Dundee players.

“I am ready to get a flight to Scotland very quickly. It is an exciting opportunity and I would love to go back.

“I am looking for a new project in management and this would be the perfect fresh start for me.

“I would bring energy, enthusiasm and motivation to the club.

“Dundee are in danger but there are five games to play and I am 100 per cent confident that the team can survive.”

Despite Ravanelli’s interest in the position, the Dens Park board have cast their net a little closer to home. John Nelms has reportedly stipulated the need for an experienced Scottish gaffer in the interim.

The former Italian international scored a played five games for the Dark Blues during the 2003-04 season, scoring a hat-trick against Clyde in the League Cup.

However, he was released after the club’s meltdown into administration.

