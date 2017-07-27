Ray McKinnon is relishing the prospect of his first derby as Dundee United manager when he takes his team to Dens Park on Sunday.

As he makes the journey over the road, Ray will do so as the first Tannadice boss in over 60 years to face their city rivals when they’ve been in a higher division than the Tangerines.

As a Championship side playing away against a Premiership outfit, United will be underdogs, but thanks to three “Fs” he’s approaching the Betfred Cup tie with quiet confidence.

They are form, fitness and finishing — all of which have pleased the gaffer in three ties to date.

The form speaks for itself. Three wins from three may have been expected given the opposition was from lower levels, but victories were all Ray was looking for and the team comfortably got them.

His players have also produced some decent football and, given this is a new team, that’s been pleasing.

The line-up against Raith Rovers in the opening tie only included two names from the 11 that ran out for the final game of last term at Hamilton, less than two months earlier.

It goes without saying that means this season’s squad will need time to gel but it’s been a case of so far so good.

“We will be going into Sunday on the back of some decent form,” said Ray.

“It is going to be tough and a step up from the games so far — I’ve watched Dundee and I know that. But we’ve done a lot of work and, so far, things have been coming together well.”

As well as the task of shaping the team, work has being going on to ensure the fitness levels are up to scratch. That late finish last season means it’s not been straightforward.

Players who were in action up to the end of May have had to be eased back, while the new arrivals, having had longer off over the summer, have been worked harder.

Ray’s aim was always to have the fitness across the squad at around the same level by this game and is satisfied that’s largely the case.

“Everyone is getting their fitness up now. Even Willo Flood and Stewart Murdoch, who’ve had injuries are stepping things up in training and they are not too far away from a return. That’s pleasing because we are operating with a tight squad.”

While a lot of work has gone into getting the form and fitness to the desired levels, it’s probably that third “F” , finishing, that’s given he manager biggest reason to smile.

From the outside looking in, some observers felt goals would be a problem — certainly early in the campaign. By Ray’s own admission, when the Betfred groups kicked off he was lacking the out-and-out centre-forward he feels he needs.

Ideally, he wanted two and yesterday he moved to rectify that situation with the signing of former Celtic striker Scott McDonald..

The Australian’s arrival has eased earlier concerns that goals could be hard to come by. When James Keatings, one who can play right up top, was ruled out for up to six weeks when he damaged ankle ligaments at Buckie, things did not look good.

Saying that, three goals were scored up there to follow two against Raith. Another four came against Cowdenbeath and particularly pleasing has been the way the goals have been shared around.

Sunday saw four men notch and the total of nine so far has seen seven different names go down on the score sheets.

Ray added: “Billy King’s chipped in with a couple, Paul McMullan’s as well and we had Scott Fraser, Matty Smith and Sam Stanton scoring on Sunday. That’s pleasing. We need that, we need that range of scorers and it’s good to see so many already on the scoresheet.”