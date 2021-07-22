News / Local / Fife ‘F*** off back to your own country’ — Drunken racist attacked police after vile abuse at St Andrews petrol station By Ciaran Shanks July 22, 2021, 1:25 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 3:26 pm Stephen Hardstaff at Dundee Sheriff Court A drunken lout unleashed a torrent of racist abuse before jumping out of his bedroom window in a bid to escape police. Drunken Stephen Hardstaff shouted: “F*** off back to your own country you P*ki b******,” at Sushil Saini. He then threatened to kill him during the shocking incident at the Morrisons filling station at Largo Road, St Andrews. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe