Eyesore underpass in Broughty Ferry to be cleaned up

A campaigning councillor has received an early festive present with news that a Broughty Ferry eyesore is to be cleaned up.

The neglected railway pedestrian underpass at Gray Street has suffered years of water damage, but now it will be fixed after Christmas.

Councillor Craig Duncan welcomed the news that Dundee City Council approved the clean-up and vowed to keep battling for the railway station to be revamped with extra covered seating and a ticket machine.

He said: “I have long-campaigned to have the poor condition of the Gray Street rail underpass to be tackled, including a petition I started in 2017 to get Network Rail and ScotRail Abellio to take action.

“The petition was supported by hundreds of Broughty Ferry residents.

“Network Rail, in response, did promise me it would trial a cutting-edge injection of a gel behind the walls of the underpass to try to prevent the continued ingress of water from the track bed above.

“The water ingress has, over time, turned the originally white tile walls of the underpass into a filthy mess.

“My colleague Mike Rumbles MSP and I will also continue to campaign for further improvements to the railway station.”