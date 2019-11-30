Eyesore pub in Menzieshill finally has a timeline for demolition

An eyesore pub is set to be demolished to make way for six new homes.

Council officers have approved the proposal to knock down the Jimmy Shand pub on Dickson Avenue in Menzieshill.

Owners West Developments (Scotland) snapped up the building for £258,000 at the end of May and say works will begin almost immediately on the site.

It is the fourth such attempt to redevelop the land close to Ninewells Hospital since the pub shut in 2011 – and is placed to be the first to come to fruition.

Planning permission had already been granted for a, similar plan from former owners Star Pubs and Bars – but West opted to file a more detailed proposal.

Planning agent Jon Frullani’s application pledged modern design, solar panels and electric vehicle charging for each of the three- storey semi-detached townhouses.

Barry Galloway, director of West Developments, said: “We are delighted that detailed planning permission has now been approved.

“This allows the company to move forward with providing bespoke family accommodation on what is proving to be a popular and exciting development site.

“The project will commence almost immediately with site clearance and demolition works prior to Christmas. Construction works are projected to commence in spring 2020 with first completions (in the) late summer.”

The Jimmy Shand will be the latest in a line of local projects for West Developments, based at Dundee Technology Park.

Mr Galloway’s business partner Euan Stewart said the building had become an “eyesore” through years of neglect.

He said in the summer: “We are a local company continuing to invest in Dundee and have a proven track record of developing high quality housing projects.

“These family homes will be to our usual high levels of the specification and workmanship.”

Dundee City Council planners reviewed the proposals over the course of several months and have concluded the plan will make a “positive contribution” to the area.

A council report on the review of the application said: “It has been granted because the design and layout of the proposed houses respects the character and amenity of the surrounding area.

“The proposed development would bring a long-term vacant site back into use and would make a positive contribution to the surrounding area. There are no material considerations to justify refusal.”

Officers approved the proposal with one condition requiring West Developments to monitor the site for signs of ground contamination.