‘Eyesore’ building put up for sale by Dundee City Council

A prominent West End landmark that has fallen into disrepair is up for sale after being given a compulsory spruce-up by the local authority.

The building at 28 Roseangle was a former guest house but for the best part of a decade has lain empty and gradually fallen into a worsening state of repair.

Dundee City Council initiated a compulsory purchase order last year and has since dealt with “the most immediate problems”.

The building has now been put on the market with an asking price of £50,000.

City development convener Lynne Short said: “As one of the most prominent buildings in the West End Lanes conservation area, 28 Roseangle has become a bit of an eyesore over the years.

“Since we bought the property and had the most immediate problems dealt with it is time for someone to take on what could be a bonnie building with the right investment, imagination and sympathetic reinstatement.”

The C-listed building was built around 1830 and was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2005. An application to extend the property and form a hotel was rejected by the council and further refused by the Scottish Government on appeal.

Prospective buyers can find details on the council’s online property database at dundeecity.gov.uk/property.