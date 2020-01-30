MARTEL MAXWELL: ‘I feel as if I hadn’t even heard of veganism until recently; now it’s everywhere’

I feel as if I hadn’t even heard of veganism until recently – and now it’s everywhere.

The practice of not eating meat, fish or dairy sounds extreme but I’m amazed at how widespread it is.

In my head, it’s a fad or the domain of health nuts and trendy types but my eyes were opened last week while travelling away with Homes Under The Hammer.

At breakfast in my budget hotel in Wolverhampton, I sat next to a table of lorry drivers.

© DC Thomson

When one of them asked the waitress if she had an alternative to cow’s milk for his cereal, it sparked a conversation in which he said he’d been vegan for a year or so.

Rather than give their pal a ribbing for not eating sausages, they commended him for keeping it up – and one of the men said he was trying to cut down on dairy and meat.

A stop-off for lunch at Greggs and I opted for the vegan sausage roll which I’d had once before and marvelled at how tasty it was. It was just as good second time.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

KFC and most of the fast food chains, as well as supermarket shelves, have an increasing number of vegan options too.

And people – from Simon Cowell to my pal in the Ferry – swear by the results, from feeling more energised to losing weight.

Let me know if you’ve given it a go.