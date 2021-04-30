A Perth man has been jailed for a year and banned from the road for eight after an drunken journey around the region forced multiple drivers to take avoid him.

Dean Stirton, of Leslie Court, was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday after appearing from custody.

He had pled guilty to charges of driving dangerously along the A90 towards Perth, through the city centre and towards Scone.

He was unfit to drive due to taking drink or drugs.

Joined A90

30-year-old Stirton had joined the dual carriageway in a Ford Mondeo near St Madoes, shortly after 8pm on June 22, 2020.

He emerged onto the busy road from a minor junction, pulling straight into the second lane, forcing one road user to slam on her brakes.

She remained behind Stirton’s vehicle, watching as he began swerving across both lanes, causing more motorists to take evasive action.

While still on the A90, he lowered his speed to 50mph, before accelerating away.

The depute fiscal explained other road users had wanted to pass Stirton to get away from him but considered it too dangerous.

Just before 8.30pm, a member of the public contacted police to report his erratic driving.

Entered Perth

After leaving the A90, Stirton continued towards Perth, swerving across the road and into the path of other vehicles.

He made his way into the city centre, travelling in excess of the speed limit on Canal Street and South Street, and passing through red lights.

Stirton then proceeded on his journey towards Scone, still swerving into oncoming traffic and “narrowly missing” a near side kerb.

Again, road users, this time on the A94, were forced to take action to avoid colliding with him.

It emerged he had had a passenger on board during the hazardous journey.

Stopped on way to Scone

At 8.40pm, police on mobile patrol were flagged down and had Stirton’s car pointed out to them. Five minutes later, they pulled him over.

Officers reported he was slurring his words and his eyes were glazed.

While speaking with him, he seemed to be trying to discard items down the side of the driver’s seat.

A search revealed they were prescription drugs.

The officers arrested and charged Stirton and said he needed to be supported as he was staggering.

Jailed

Defence solicitor David Holmes said his client accepts he was in no condition to drive.

Sheriff Alison Michie described Stirton’s driving as “extremely dangerous” and the circumstances “crossed the custody threshold.”

She sentenced him to six months behind bars for driving dangerously and disqualified him from driving for four years.

The Sheriff added another six months to his sentence for driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and banned him from driving for further four years.