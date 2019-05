Graeme Cosgrove, 37, was fined £180 by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Cosgrove, of Balmullo Square, previously admitted that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouted and threatened violence to a child at Huntly Road on November 12 last year.

Solicitor Jim Caird told the court in mitigation that Cosgrove had behaved “extremely childishly”.