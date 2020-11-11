Extra teachers in Scotland’s schools to help youngsters after lockdown

There are 1,250 new teachers in Scotland’s classrooms, thanks to £80 million of support announced in the summer.

The money was pledged by the Scottish Government to help council’s recruit staff as schools reopened after lockdown.

In addition to those already in post, a further 200 are to follow.

An extra 155 support staff have also been hired, with a further 100 to follow.

The new recruits include 120 teachers which Fife Council said it was drafting in with £5.45m of government funds.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “As the country contends with the scourge of coronavirus, it is crucial that everyone involved in educating our children and young people is supported.

“In June, I made clear that funding would be provided to increase the teaching and support workforce if it was required to meet the current challenges.

“This additional staffing resource will bring much needed resilience to the education system and compensates for any loss of learning suffered by children and young people during lockdown.

“Local authorities are still working through recruitment processes and we expect the numbers recruited to increase as schools continue to assess the needs of children and young people over the coming weeks.”