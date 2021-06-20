Extra prison time for naked Perth inmate’s strip search slap

A long-term prisoner will spend more time behind bars after he slapped a warden across the face during a strip search.

Serial drug dealer Donald Simpson was naked when he lashed out at a prison officer in a cell at HMP Perth.

The 47-year-old, who is serving a sentence of four years and nine months, said he had no memory of the assault and believes he may have been “spiked”.

Under the influence

Simpson appeared via videolink at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted the offence.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said prison officers were on duty at around 3.30pm on March 29, when they were told Simpson was unwell in his room.

“He seemed to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” she said.

“The officers took hold of the prisoner in what is called a ‘come along’ move, and took him into a cell to search him to ensure he wasn’t carrying anything sharp.”

During the strip search, Simpson slapped the officer across the face.

He was not injured, the court was told.

Defence agent Alexander Flett said that his client though he may have been “spiked with an unknown substance” and had no recollection of the incident.

“He was taken to the cell, stripped naked and reacted to that in a way that is clearly unfortunate,” said Mr Flett.

Cannabis haul

Jailing Simpson for a further four months, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told him: “I note that your record does not contain any offences involving violence.

“But any assault on a prison officer is a serious matter.”

In 2018, Simpson – previously of Crosshill, Cowdenbeath, was jailed for 42 months for being involved in the supply of amphetamine and driving while disqualified.

He had an extra year added to his sentence in 2019 after he was caught with a stash of cannabis worth £10,000.