Police and council wardens are to carry out extra patrols around a Dundee housing estate amid complaints of drug taking.

It comes as disgusted residents called on the council to help put in extra security at a block of flats after coming home to find blood and faeces splattered on the doorstep.

Jennie Pyrkos, 43, who lives in Aimer Square, Lochee, discovered the mess in the close to her home when returning from work on Sunday.

According to Jennie, it’s the second time this month that a mess has been left below a block of six homes where children live.

She said: “It was absolutely disgusting. It was quite shocking to see the faeces but the blood all over the floor made it extra bad.

“I have dogs and others have kids living here so it felt like we were trapped in our homes on Sunday morning as we can’t take dogs or children past that.”

After being made aware of the mess, members of Lochee’s Save our High Street group were on hand to wash down the close with bleach.

Residents in Aimer Square have now called on the council to install a security door in a bid to curb antisocial behaviour which they say is a common sight outside their homes.

Jennie said residents have been told it would cost them £700 each for any door or gate.

She said: “We have been waiting eight years for a security door but the council want us to pay £700 each which seems totally unfair. We were told when the regeneration of Lochee was first discussed that this would be installed for us.”

Jennie is now calling on an open meeting with Dundee City Council in a bid to find a solution for their problems. She said: “It’s embarrassing and completely degrading to come home to something like this.”

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone, pictured, said: “Concerns of drug-taking in the spot as well as the mess have been noted. Police community teams have now made it a hotspot area and will be carrying out extra patrols there along with council wardens.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are talking to residents about the situation and have arranged a clean-up to take place. The council is also looking at what extra measures can be taken in the area. We will be speaking to residents about a secure entry and discussing options.”