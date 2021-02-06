Neverland park given makeover by Angus Council as £4,000 spent on new equipment

A fundraising effort has provided new equipment for Kirriemuir’s Neverland play park.

The current wild weather and Covid pandemic might make fun times feel a little far, far away right now, but Neverland will have an extra sparkle for the children when better days return.

Local resident Sandra Affleck kickstarted funding for more park equipment in memory of her husband, David who died in 2018.

David devoted much of his life to the education, health and welfare of children and young people and was the first headmaster of Southmuir (1973) and Northmuir Primary schools (1977-1995).

He enjoyed watching his own grandchildren playing on Neverland’s pirate ship and supported the “Barrie 150” project and the creation of the park.

Sandra’s fundraising has been generously buoyed by the support of Mark Guild of Guild Homes, Stewart McFarlane of William Lyall Funeral Directors, the Kirriemuir Regeneration Group and Angus Council.

A total of £4,000 was reached to buy and install the new play equipment – two spinning bowls and a hammock.