Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested after scaling Dundee gas rig

Seven environmental activists were arrested after scaling a gas rig yesterday in an attempt to bring a halt to what they call “extractive and destructive operations”.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion Scotland boarded the Valaris 122 rig, which is operated by Shell and is currently docked in the Dundee harbour, late yesterday morning before attempting to scale one of the three towers.

However, they descended at around 5.10pm – just five hours after the protest began – as the wind proved “too much”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm that four men and three women have been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement released shortly after they boarded the Shell operated rig, Extinction Rebellion Scotland claiming the climbers intended “to stay up there for as long as possible to stop the rig leaving the harbour”.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland also indicated the activists have “assessed the risks and are properly prepared” for the protests.

At least one those who scaled the structure is believed to have travelled from Edinburgh.

The protesters, who have dubbed themselves the “Rig Rebels”, also outlined three demands to the Scottish Government and UK Governments.

These included a commitment to them “telling the truth about the impact of the fossil fuel industry” alongside a pledge to “act now to decommission fossil fuel infrastructure”.

They have also urged the two governments to establish a “legally-binding citizens assembly” in order to put the “decision-making processes into the hands of the people”.

In response Extinction Rebellion Scotland protest, Mel Evans, who is climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “The XR Scotland activists currently braving the January weather to occupy a Shell rig in Dundee are right to call out the oil industry’s role in causing the climate crisis.

A police spokesman said: “About 11.49am on Monday January 6, 2020, police and the coastguard were alerted to a number of people gaining access to a gas rig in Dundee harbour.

“Police are liaising with the operators, the port authority and other interested parties in an effort to resolve the situation as safely as possible.”