Extinction Rebellion hosting discussion on climate change in Dundee

Extinction Rebellion is hosting a discussion on climate change next week.

The talk, Climate change: heading for extinction and what to do about it, will take place at Arthurstone Library next Wednesday from 6-8pm.

Dundee Extinction Rebellion will discuss the climate and ecological crisis.

It will offer solutions through the study of social movements.

The talk will last for an hour but there will be opportunity for some discussion during and afterwards.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the group in Dundee can also find out how to at the event.

Extinction Rebellion is an international group group that use non-violent civil disobedience to help bring about change.

It tackles issues such as carbon emissions and would like both local and national governments to reduce these emissions to zero within the next decade.