Extinction Rebellion holds City Square ‘die-in’ protest for Scottish wildlife

Extinction Rebellion protesters have held a “die-in” protest in Dundee against the killing of protected Scottish wildlife.

The climate change activists were in City Square on Saturday to highlight the number of protected species of wildlife being killed through sports such as grouse shooting.

Grouse moors take up almost a fifth of Scotland’s land area and many lie over peat moorlands which are recognised as a vital source of carbon storage.

Robbie Kelly from Extinction Rebellion Dundee said: “At a time when one in nine species are threatened with extinction in Scotland, it is appalling Scottish grouse moors continue to massacre up to 260,000 animals every year.

“Equally shocking is their systematic burning of moorland, which threatens Scotland’s unique peatlands and the vast amounts of carbon dioxide locked up within them.

“We urgently need to regulate this shockingly damaging land use and move towards alternatives which would be better not only for Scotland’s wildlife and environment but for our economy too.”