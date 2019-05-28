Extinction Rebellion Dundee carries out ‘disruptive die-in’ at the Overgate

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion Dundee has carried out its second act of disruptive defiance – a “die-in” at the Overgate shopping centre.

Members of the group – a local chapter of the international Extinction Rebellion movement – carried out an organised collapse in the centre on Saturday.

The protesters, both young and old alike, held signs calling on passers-by to “end fossil fuels before they end us”, warning “There is no planet B”.

The group said it carried out the eye-catching half-hour protest to raise awareness of overconsumption of the planet’s resources.

Spokesman Michael Cummins said: “May 8 was the UK’s Overshoot Day – meaning we have used our annual resource budget as a country.

“We are now actively digging into other nations’ and future generations’ resources.

“We consume as if we had 2.4 Earths. ‘Business as usual’ cannot continue with the current ecological emergency. The purpose of our die-in was to raise awareness of our overconsumption – not to shame individuals but to demonstrate our demands for the need for a system change.”

Extinction Rebellion first came to prominence earlier this year when protesters staged a mass disruption exercise in London, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The pressure group is calling on governments the world over to declare a “climate emergency” and commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2025.

In Dundee, Extinction Rebellion protesters were last seen picketing councillors ahead of a local authority meeting last month.

Local protesters say the council’s current long-term climate plan, known as SECAP, will only achieve a “bare minimum” positive effect on the local environment.

However, council leader John Alexander insisted at the time that the authority was “not complacent” about its efforts to combat climate change.