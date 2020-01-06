Extinction Rebellion activists stage ‘extended occupation’ on drilling rig at Dundee port

Environmental activists have boarded a drilling rig in Dundee as part of an “extended occupation.”

Three activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland climbed onto the platform belonging to Shell earlier today.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed that they have scaled the rig and intend to stay up there for as long as possible to “stop the rig leaving the harbour, and to halt the rig’s extractive and destructive operations.”

BREAKING: 3 XR Scotland rebels have boarded and climbing a Shell Gas Rig in Dundee. They are planning an extended occupation and XR Scotland have a series of solidarity actions lined up. over the next 10 days some that we are going to try and spread as far and wide as possible. — Extinction Rebellion Scotland 🌍 (@ScotlandXr) January 6, 2020

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the act was part of a series of “solidarity actions” over the next 10 days.

This morning, three XR Scotland rebels have climbed up and boarded a @Shell gas rig in Dundee. We're calling #RigRebellion2 to kickstart 2020. #ItsTimeToLevelUp and confront the North Sea oil and gas industry head on.#BurnInShell #OurFuturesGoingUpInSmoke pic.twitter.com/W5EXtVJYaL — Extinction Rebellion Scotland 🌍 (@ScotlandXr) January 6, 2020

A spokesman for Forth Ports said: “Earlier today, Forth Ports was made aware that a number of apparent protesters had made their way via the River Tay to the Valaris 122 jack-up rig, which is currently berthed at Princess Alexandra Wharf at the Port of Dundee.

“We have deployed one of our pilot boats at the scene and this will remain in attendance as a safety precaution should anyone require assistance.

“We are also liaising with the rig’s owners and with the relevant authorities.”