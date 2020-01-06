Monday, January 6th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Extinction Rebellion activists stage ‘extended occupation’ on drilling rig at Dundee port

by Frances Rougvie
January 6, 2020, 1:25 pm Updated: January 6, 2020, 2:43 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail
Environmental activists have boarded a drilling rig in Dundee as part of an “extended occupation.”

Three activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland climbed onto the platform belonging to Shell earlier today.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed that they have scaled the rig and intend to stay up there for as long as possible to “stop the rig leaving the harbour, and to halt the rig’s extractive and destructive operations.”

 

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the act was part of a series of “solidarity actions” over the next 10 days.

 

A spokesman for Forth Ports said: “Earlier today, Forth Ports was made aware that a number of apparent protesters had made their way via the River Tay to the Valaris 122 jack-up rig, which is currently berthed at Princess Alexandra Wharf at the Port of Dundee.

“We have deployed one of our pilot boats at the scene and this will remain in attendance as a safety precaution should anyone require assistance.

“We are also liaising with the rig’s owners and with the relevant authorities.”

