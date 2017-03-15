Home » News » Local » Dundee » Exploring the power of dance at The Space

Exploring the power of dance at The Space

By Reporter,

An event exploring the “transformative power of dance” is coming to Dundee.

The Space, at Dundee and Angus College, will be the only Scottish venue for a Switch2Move event that aims to cultivate health and wellbeing through dance and the arts.

Ballet master Andrew Greenwood will host the two-day workshop at the D&A Kingsway Campus.

Lee Lappin (above), creative director at The Space, was inspired to bring the event to the city after attending a conference at Sadler’s Wells in London.

She said: “This conference demonstrated how vast and powerful engagement in dance can be for health and wellbeing in so many different contexts. Everybody really can dance!”

