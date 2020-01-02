Exploring links to the past with new exhibition at McManus

A new exhibition exploring our links with the past is set to begin in Dundee this weekend.

The display at The McManus will reveal details of the life and death of a Pictish man who was buried in a long cist at Lundin Links near Largo in Fife.

It is part of a partnership project between The McManus and Forensic Anthropology Research group of the Universities of Edinburgh and Dundee.

People who attend the exhibition will get the chance to learn about the new facts that have been discovered surrounding the burial, including information and visuals about the man’s appearance, which have been uncovered by the project.

The exhibition will begin tomorrow at 10am and will run until Sunday March 15.

It is free to attend and there is no need to book prior to coming along.

Everyone is welcome to the display and to see the work for themselves.

The project is being supported by a grant from the Art Fund.

For more details, contact The McManus on 01382 307200.

Alternatively, you can visit the museum’s website or email themcmanus@ leisureandculturedundee.com to find out about other exhibitions that will be coming to Dundee in 2020.