Coronavirus restrictions: What does move to Level 2 mean for hospitality customers?

The rules and restrictions on how we live with coronavirus change today as the country moves into Levels 1 and 2. We explain what that means for hospitality settings.

The majority of Scotland makes its most positive change regarding coronavirus restrictions today with nearly almost all of the country moving into Level 2, with many island communities making the move to Level 1.

Hospitality benefits greatly from the move into Level 2 restrictions with alcohol now able to be served indoors and people able to meeting in larger groups – both indoors and out.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed the change in Covid-19 restrictions when she made her briefing on Tuesday May 11.

She cautioned, however, that over the previous seven days there had been a slight increase in cases despite significant progress in driving down infections.

Ms Sturgeon added that, notwithstanding the changes, we must remain vigilant and warned that the levels system could move up or down to “apply the brakes” when required.

Moray and Glasgow stay in Level 3

All mainland areas will now move to Level 2 with the exception of Moray and Glasgow, which will remain in Level 3 due to high case numbers in the regions.

Case numbers in Moray are more than four times higher than in the rest of Scotland, explained the first minister last week, who added: “It’s against that backdrop that, unless the situation was to materially improve over the next few days, it would simply not be safe or sensible to ease restrictions there from Monday.”

Moving to Level 1 are: the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney, all islands in the Highlands apart from Skye and the Inner Hebrides islands, and Islay, Jura and Mull will also make the move.

What does it mean?

So, what does the change in restrictions mean for people enjoying hospitality, whether that be in a bar, restaurant or at an event?

Six people from three households can now meet in public places indoors, and eight people from eight households outdoors.

For hospitality events, up to 100 people can be catered for indoors, 500 seated outdoors and 250 outdoors standing.

Restaurants, cafes and bars can now remain open indoors until 10.30pm with two-hour pre-booked slots – and outdoors in line with local licensing laws – for the purpose of enjoying food and alcoholic drinks. Customers must be out of the venue by 10.30pm.

Indoors, table service is mandatory, as is wearing masks when moving around a hospitality venue. You should maintain two-metre distancing from people in other households, too.

Each person in a group must provide their contact details to the venue for Test and Protect purposes.

Takeaways can operate as normal with face coverings and social distancing being observed.

For weddings/civil partnerships, funerals and receptions, up to 50 people are now permitted to be in attendance.

Be sure to check with the venues directly when making a booking to understand their specific requirements.

While they are allowed to welcome these numbers to their venues now, some establishments do not have enough room to accommodate eight from eight to ensure each party can maintain a social distance while socialising, so they may not be able to accommodate bookings of this scale.

If in doubt, double check with the venue directly.