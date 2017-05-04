Locals looked to the sky above Dundee in bemusement today to find a series of white trails in the bright blue sky.

The series of six trails could be seen over the south side of the city.

Tele reader Stephanie Burns shared an image wondering what was happening.

But what caused them?

Any idea what this is about? Posted by Stephanie Burns on Thursday, 4 May 2017

Dundee Airport took to social media also highlighting the trails. They suggested the trails could have been down to some sort of early-morning air display.

There appears to be an air display or race in the sky above Dundee this morning 6 aircraft all turning at the same time! pic.twitter.com/54ELjwZdEQ — Dundee Airport (@DNDAirport) May 4, 2017

However, the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) had the answer.

The trails were in fact left behind American F-35 jets taking a detour on their way back to the States.