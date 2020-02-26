Experts stumped after large bones discovered on Angus beach by local man

Mystery surrounds the origin of a mound of bones which were unearthed on an Angus beach.

The skeletal fragments were first discovered by dog walker Graeme Christie, who spotted them sticking out of the soil next to the beach.

He soon discovered a set of seven bones buried in a wall of soil on the shore, which varied in size and shape.

Graeme said: “I was walking my dog, Albie, along the beach between Westhaven and Craig Mill Den.

“As I was walking along I felt that some of the soil had been eroded away recently. As I was looking at it I saw what looked like a yellow stone or something.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Quite quickly, I gathered that it was a bone and I pulled it out.

“It came away quite easily in my hands and I soon realised there were several more, it was clearly some kind of skeleton.”

The stunned walker took some photos of the giant bones and posted them to Facebook, where commenters began to chip in and take guesses at their origins.

Graeme also took a guess at the possible origins of the bones.

He said: “I really want to know how old they are, because they were quite deep down in the soil.

“I don’t know a lot about these kinds of things but my first thoughts were that it was a cow or a pig, but if it’s older it might be a boar or something like that.”

Some of the bones appear to be three times longer than Graeme’s phone, while others are smaller and more strangely shaped.

Vets at the Scottish SPCA were left stumped by the remains and were unable to identify them.

A spokeswoman for the animal charity said: “Scottish SPCA vets suspect it is the remains of a marine mammal but cannot be certain.”

The story of the mysterious find has also excited some of Graeme’s friends and their families.

He said: “One of my friends, Stuart Paterson who also lives in Carnoustie showed his son Alfie the photos.

“Alfie was super interested in the idea of bones been found near the beach.

“When he came home from school on Monday his Mum Laura found a drawing in his schoolbag of the bones.”