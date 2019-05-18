Experts says it may already be too late for Dundee pub bosses to renew licences

Drinks trade experts have warned it may already be too late for Dundee pub bosses to renew their licences.

And they are now urging the Scottish Government to scrap personal licence renewals altogether.

Figures produced by the Scottish Licensed Traders’ Association revealed that Dundee City Council has received just 30% of renewal applications.

The deadline for bar bosses to renew their licences is May 31 and licensing lawyer Janet Hood said the situation is likely to be “the worst disaster for the licensed trade”. She urged licence holders to complete refresher training and lodge a renewal application immediately.

However, she warned it was unlikely there would be enough time for boards to process all applications.

She added: “If the Scottish Government doesn’t resolve this by taking real action we’re going to find premises across the country unable to trade in alcohol.”