Experts reveal a rise in employment-related concerns during coronavirus crisis

Dundee charities and employment experts are reporting a huge increase in job worries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns are centred around job losses, unfair dismissal and furlough and are coming from both employees and employers.

Ginny Lawson of the Brooksbank Centre, which offers a free money advice service, said there had been a 40% increase in employment-related cases.

She said that on one day alone last week she had spoken to four people who had lost their job during the lockdown.

Ginny said: “Why would you put someone on universal credit or cause them undue financial hardship at this stage when there is the chance to use furlough or other options?

“The big issue for me is doing it during lockdown. There are so many options for employers from the government so why cause stress and financial hardship when they don’t need to.”

Ginny has since spoken with other organisations in Dundee who had also reported a big increase in employment related queries.

She said: “Among those is the Citizens Advice Bureau who have seen around a 40 % increase in employment related cases.”

Leading Dundee employment solicitor Ryan Russell, of Muir Myles Laverty said: “There has really been an unprecedented increase in all sorts of enquiries.

“It is not easy to pigeon hole the nature of the enquiries as it is very wide ranging. Many people are being made redundant and receiving settlement agreements and lots have questions about changes to the terms and conditions.

“There are a lot of enquiries about the furlough scheme from employers and employees.

“The biggest rise we have seen is in unfair dismissal claims which is somewhat surprising given a huge portion of workers have been furloughed.

“A number of these claims are due to the fact the employers have had to reduce overheads but simply do not have the cash flow to keep paying.

“It is a very difficult situation just now trying to balance the interests of protecting workers rights with the immense challenges employers are facing. This is why both employers and employees should take sound legal advice before any decisions are made.

” I know from other employment law practitioners, it is busier than ever and I suspect this will continue for some time as we continue to feel the effects and fallout from the lockdown.”