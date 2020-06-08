Expectant mothers in Tayside to be able to give birth at home from next week

Expectant mothers across Tayside will be able to give birth at home as early as next week.

From Monday June 15, all women in Tayside will be able to choose whether they want to give birth at Ninewells Hospital in the Dundee Midwifery Unit, in the labour suite, or have a home birth.

Lead midwife Lesley Sharkey said: “We are delighted to be able to offer home birthing as an option to women and their families once again. The safety of women and their babies is our main priority and we will ensure that we will be adhering to all government guidance surrounding Covid-19.

“This is the first stage of maternity services within Tayside returning to normal. We are continuing to review our other suspended services on a regular basis.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding regarding the recent changes made to maternity services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our midwives are continuing to work hard and are absolutely committed to continuing to provide a high quality patient-centred maternity service.

“We would encourage women and their families if they have any further questions regarding home birthing to speak to their midwife.”

The women will be assessed for risks or presence of coronavirus within their home environment and only one birth partner can be present during labour and birth in the home.

Those already booked in for a home birth will be informed of the service starting again by their midwife.

Labour and birthing at community maternity units at Perth Royal Infirmary and Arbroath Infirmary remain temporarily suspended.