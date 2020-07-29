Exhibition moves online for project aimed at encouraging creativity in Dundee

An arty project designed to encourage creativity amongst Dundonians is to host an online exhibition showcasing participants’ work.

Fun A Day asks members of the public to pick an activity to do every day throughout January, before showing off their work at an exhibition later in the year.

Originally due to be hosted in April, the event had to be postponed amid lockdown, and will now run online from Friday July 31 to Sunday August 2.

The project has over 100 people exhibiting, compared to the 65 it had last year.

Sam Sherriff, project coordinator, said: “We have a schedule of posts over the weekend, that gives viewers any insight into our community as well as providing some fun activities for families.

“Our main portfolio of participants goes live this Friday and contains over 100 different people and their personal projects that they worked on in January this year, all in the name of fun.”

In an effort to continue to support the creative community during lockdown, the team have also created a body called Fun A Day Dundee Creatives which encourages and shares projects by people all year round.

The exhibition will go live at 6.30pm on Friday and can be viewed on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.