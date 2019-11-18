Exhibition at University of Dundee will explore lives of Sylvia Pankhurst and Silvio Corio

A new University of Dundee exhibition will showcase the lives of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst and her partner, the Italian radical Silvio Corio.

‘Sylvia & Silvio’, which features documents and photographs relating to the couple, will open on November 27 at the university’s Dalhousie building.

The pair were at the forefront of campaigns for social justice and human rights as well as the fight against fascism.

Sylvia Pankhurst is famed for her role in the suffragette movement as well as for her passionate interest in anti-colonialism, humanitarian issues and revolutionary politics.

© Getty

Silvio Corio was a typographer who fled Italy after his involvement in anarchist and socialist militancy saw him fall foul of the state, arriving in London in 1900.

The exhibition illustrates how Pankhurst and Corio were among the first to raise the alarm about this infiltration before leading the resistance against fascism for the rest of their lives.

“This dramatic exhibition shows how Sylvia Pankhurst and Silvio Corio represent a wonderful example of the need for continuous struggle against fascism,” said Dr Omar Feraboli, one of the exhibition organisers.

Author, historian, journalist and exhibition curator, Alfio Benabei, will give a talk at the opening on 27 November at 5pm.

More information is available here.