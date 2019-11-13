Exhibition at University of Dundee maps history of city’s housing changes through the years

The changing face of Dundee housing and its wider social impact is the subject of a new exhibition.

From the slums of the Victorian era to the council new-builds and modern multis, Living Together provides a fascinating insight into the city homes of the past and present.

Dundee University has opened up its archives, as well as those provided by the council and the central library, for the exhibition launched this week.

Using photographs, artworks and architects’ designs, the university hopes to tell the story of Dundee through the changing fashions in housing, particularly social and communal homes.

Matthew Jarron, curator for the university, said: “I think it’s important to look at how fashions in housing have changed alongside standards of what is acceptable – at one time no one would have thought twice about having an outside loo, for example – and ideas of what community living could look like.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Each different kind of house answered the problems that went before, but each then creates new problems.

“At the same time, people love to look back at where they or their parents or grandparents used to live, and we are understandably nostalgic about the past, fondly remembering our houses of the past.”

The exhibition traces the growth of the city after the Industrial Revolution, into the 20th Century and beyond, through the changes in living conditions and environments.

With the rapidly-expanding population of the city due to workers flooding into the area for work at the textile mills, huge numbers of tenement blocks were built to try to meet the growing demand.

But this presented its own problems, with slum-like conditions the norm for many Dundonians, forced to live in overcrowded squalor, where disease spread quickly.

Matthew Jarron said: “Most blocks had outside stairs and toilets reached by the distinctive platforms known as ‘platties’.

“Some of these blocks were almost as high as the famous multis of the 1960s. Dundee’s first ‘skyscraper’ was the building known as Robertson’s Land on Laird Street.”

The far-reaching Improvement Act of 1871 was brought in to try to improve living conditions in the city.

Due to the changes ushered in, many older buildings were demolished and larger properties were built on wider streets.

Matthew adds: “A new water supply was brought in and all new houses had to meet certain standards.

“Basements could not be used for habitation and buildings could have no more three floors (plus attic) above the ground floor.”

The archives on display also show the visible impact NCR and Timex had on the city’s skyline, with the older tenements torn down to make way for tower blocks in areas such as Ardler.

Latterly, housebuilders sought to take advantage of the city’s disused industrial buildings, beginning with the conversion of the Baxter Brothers mill at Upper Dens Works in the 1980s.

The exhibition runs until Saturday January 25 2020, excluding December 21 to January 5, and is based at the Lamb Gallery in the Tower Building.