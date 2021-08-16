EXCLUSIVE: Work permit holding up Ilmari Niskanen transfer as Dundee United agree deal for Finnish winger

Dundee United have struck a deal for Ilmari Niskanen – but Arabs will have to wait to see him in tangerine as red tape continues to delay the transfer.

Tele Sport can exclusively reveal United have agreed a fee with Ingolstadt for the Finnish winger but obtaining a work permit for Niskanen is holding up the move.

The 23-year-old, who has six caps and one goal for his country and previously played for KuPS in his native Finland, has been a long-term target for the Tangerines.

The Terrors tried to move for the wide man, who plays in Germany’s Bundesliga 2, last summer when he was still in Finland but they were pipped to the post by Ingolstadt.

Since the new year, the work permit process has been complicated by Brexit as players coming directly from the European Union to Britain have to go through more stringent checks to obtain clearance to continue plying their trade on these shores.

Thus, moving from Germany to Scotland isn’t as smooth a process as it once was – meaning United must wait before they can welcome Niskanen to Tannadice.