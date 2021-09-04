Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Warrior’ Ilmari Niskanen tipped to dazzle at Dundee United amid James Forrest and Glen Kamara parallels

By Alan Temple
September 4, 2021, 9:00 am
Niskanen's lofty company
Ilmari Niskanen is destined to take the Glen Kamara route to stardom after becoming the latest talent from Finland to arrive in the City of Discovery.

That is the view of former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic midfielder Mark Fotheringham, who coached the flying Finn at Ingolstadt last season.

Fotheringham is adamant the signing of Niskanen, already capped six times for his country, is a stunning coup for the Tangerines — and reckons the German outfit are counting on a handsome sell-on when the player eventually moves on.

And Fozzy no doubt that will prove to be the case in the fullness of time, backing Niskanen to use his stint at Tannadice as a springboard, just like compatriot Kamara did across the road at Dens.

In the meantime, however, Fotheringham says the United faithful will have a new fans’ favourite.

Celebrations: Fotheringham and Niskanen toast promotion

“Ilmari will have seen what Glen Kamara has achieved, playing for Dundee for a season then going to Rangers and starring at Euro 2020 with Finland,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport.

“And that’s nothing that United or their fans should worry about.

“That’s what you want. If you are signing players for Dundee United, Aberdeen, Hibs and they don’t have aspirations to go even higher, then why would you want them? You want boys with the eye of the tiger; with belief; big ambitions.

“It’s a really impressive bit of business and I think it’s a case of United only getting him because there will be a sell-on. Ingolstadt realise Scotland is a brilliant platform for going to Europe or England.

“Players from Denmark, Sweden, Finland are always sought after because they have a reputation for strong mentality and being good athletes. They are warriors who will go through brick walls for you — and Ilmari fits that bill.”

Forrest and Boyle

Niskanen was restricted to 22 appearances — the majority coming from the bench — during his one season with Der Schanzer, helping the club win promotion to the German second tier

However, as Fotheringham recently explained to United assistant manager Liam Fox, that was down to the form of Filip Bilbija and Merlin Rohl — “players who will soon go to the Bundesliga for €7 million, easy” — rather than Niskanen’s failings.

Niskanen, left, on the day Ingolstadt won promotion

“I’d say he’s similar to a James Forrest,” continued Fotheringham, who left his role as Ingolstadt assistant head coach during the summer. “He wants to make the pitch big, stay on the wing and go one vs one with defenders.

“He’ll get crosses in and, if you play a 4-3-3, he can play left or right.

“Another comparison is Martin Boyle — players who are more comfortable facing people up rathe than playing with their back to goal or finding pockets of space.

“He’s brave, attacks the ball well at the front post and, if a defender twice his size is coming in to clear it, he’ll not think twice about getting stuck in. He’ll not be bothered by the physicality in Scotland one bit.

Direct: Forrest

“Foxy [Liam Fox], who is a good pal of mine, asked me for a bit of advice and I told him that Ilmari is a terrific player.”

Learning the lingo

As well as his footballing talents, Fotheringham recalled how swiftly Niskanen picked up German despite not speaking a word of the language when he arrived — a clever, diligent young man.

And he is not someone who will be spooked by the pressure of playing for United and the hype surrounding his capture.

“Ilmari has already played against France at the Parc des Princes; against Gareth Bale,” continued Fotheringham.

“He played with pressure every time he stepped on the pitch with Ingolstadt, a huge team in 3. Liga that was expected to win promotion.

Ilmari Niskanen in action for Finland

“He had pressure to fight for his place in the team because of the unbelievable standard of the two boys ahead of him [Bilbija and Rohl].

“We went to places like Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich, Kaiserslautern — these are huge football clubs — so don’t worry about that. None of it fazed him. He’ll handle the pressure and will rise to it.”

Fotheringham added: “I can’t speak highly enough of Ilmari.

“He sent me a big long message to thank me for the effort and time I spent with him while at Ingolstadt and I think that says a lot about the kind of person he is.”