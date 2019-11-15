EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson killer Steven Dickie found dead in prison

A man convicted of killing Steven Donaldson has been found dead in prison, the Tele understands.

Steven Dickie was discovered by prison officers at HMP Perth earlier today.

His death comes as accomplices Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson failed in their bids to have their sentences reduced for their involvement in Donaldson’s death in June last year.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Steven Alexander Dickie, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died. He was convicted at Edinburgh Court on 30 May 2019.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

In May this year, Dickie was given a life sentence and expected to serve a minimum of 23 years for murdering oil worker Mr Donaldson.

Together with Davidson, Dickie had assaulted Mr Donaldson at a car park in Kirriemuir before driving him, seriously injured, to the RSPB Kinnordy Loch nature reserve where they continued their attack.

He was dragged back across the car park and placed under the front of his car, which burned with such ferocity after being torched that the thousand degree blaze caused the vehicle to collapse on to the victim’s legs, charring them beyond recognition.

Dickie had been in a sexual relationship with Mr Donaldson’s girlfriend Tasmin Glass at the time of the attack.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of culpable homicide for her involvement in planning the vicious and brutal attack.

Dickie had lodged an intent to appeal his sentence but opted not to pursue it in the courts before the August deadline.

Councillor Angus MacMillan Douglas said: “The death of a young person is always sad and this whole case has been tragic for all those involved.

“But my main thoughts and concerns remain with Steven Donaldson’s family and all that they’ve been through.”

