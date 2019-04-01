EXCLUSIVE: Secret plans are being drawn up to bring trams back to Dundee

Secret plans are being drawn up to bring trams back to Dundee.

Edinburgh City Council’s reintroduction of trams ran massively over time and budget but the capital city announced plans to extend the network earlier this year.

Originally costed at £345 million, Edinburgh’s trams cost more than £770 million once completed.

However, Dundee City Council believes restoring part of the City of Discovery’s tram network will prove an irresistible lure for tourists drawn to the city by the V&A – and will be just the latest huge prospect to be linked with the city following the unveiling of plans to bring a huge skyscraper to the Waterfront.

Tram tracks are still visible in the city centre but the first link will cover the 150 yards between Dundee FC’s ground Dens Park and Tannadice, home of city neighbours Dundee United.

“If you look at all truly cosmopolitan 21st Century cities, like Melbourne, San Francisco and Blackpool, they all have a mix of public transport options,” said one council insider.

“Bringing back trams would put Dundee on the map and it will make it easier for football-crazy tourists to visit both grounds without wasting valuable seconds of their day.”

Although such a project would normally cost around £500 million, special trams will need to be manufactured because of the modest size of the track envisaged for Dundee.

This could triple the cost of the enterprise. The special trams could carry up to 13 passengers per trip in what will be an exciting time for transport across the city.

If councillors give the green light, construction could being as early as this month, with an estimated completion date of 2027.

However, a special tram museum, which would detail the history of trams as well as the history of the successful Dundee tram project, is also planned to complement the scheme

This would open its doors next year.

It is estimated that about 300 jobs would be created during construction with three full-time posts once the tram is up and running.

It is hoped the tram line would provide a major post-Brexit economic fillip for the city and improve the mood of an entire nation.

“With the additional tourism revenue generated by the tram then it’s not inconceivable the Clepington Road area could support at least one more takeaway or sandwich shop,” said economist Joseph King.