EXCLUSIVE: Probe over claims £185k-a-year NHS Tayside boss caught having sex in his office

A senior NHS Tayside director is under investigation over claims he was caught having sex in his office, the Tele can reveal.

An internal probe has been opened at the health board after allegations of improper conduct against Dr Drew Walker, director of public health, first surfaced last month.

He is reported to have had sex with a woman in his office and is said to have been caught when a colleague walked in.

Married Dr Walker, 64, is one of the highest earners in the NHS in Scotland and earns more than the first minister. He could face sanctions if the allegations are proven.

The inquiry is being conducted at the highest level within NHS Tayside. Jeane Freeman, the cabinet secretary for health and sport, has also been made aware of the ongoing investigation.

