EXCLUSIVE: Police ‘believe they know the identity’ of the body inside Perth’s B&M store following weekend blaze

Police have confirmed they are investigating the possibility that a body remains inside a Perth store that was devastated by fire at the weekend.

Emergency services rushed to St Catharine’s retail park in Perth shortly after 2am last Sunday and found the B&M store well ablaze.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire, with 10 appliances and three aerial platforms sent to the scene.

The roof of the B&M store collapsed as a result of the blaze, which also damaged an empty adjoining unit.

Sources told the Tele that police were still searching the burned-out shop for potential remains.

Asked if this was something they were looking into, a force spokesman said: “We can confirm that this is a line of inquiry.”

He said: “Our inquiries have given us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

“Our investigation into the fire is being conducted with this possibility in mind and efforts are continuing to make the building safe to enter, at which point it will then be fully examined.

“We believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

“The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.

“We will maintain a police presence at the scene until the investigation is complete. This may take some time and I would like to thank the local and business community for their support.”

The fire is being treated as suspicious with an investigation launched.

The blaze forced the evacuation of 30 animals from the neighbouring Pets at Home store – but none of the animals were injured.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Reid said Police Scotland were working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.

She said: “I would urge anyone who has information to contact us and I would like to thank the businesses at St Catherine’s for their support.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “More than 50 firefighters tackled a fire within a large commercial unit in St Catherine’s Retail Park, Perth. We were alerted at 2.13am on Saturday after reports of an alarm activation and we mobilised a number of resources to the scene.

“On arrival firefighters found a large, well-developed fire. Ten fire engines and three aerial appliances were on the scene.”

Police officers were still at the scene for most of yesterday.

Around 6.30pm last night, police placed a cordon around an area.

An onlooker said: “I passed through the area three or four times yesterday and the police were there in good numbers obviously looking for something.

“They seemed to have specialist search equipment with them.

“I asked them what was going on but they said they were not at liberty to tell me.”

A police spokesman added: “This is part of an ongoing investigation.”