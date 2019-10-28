EXCLUSIVE: Number of men who are reporting rape across Tayside triples in six months

There has been a huge spike in the number of men who have reported being raped across Tayside in the past six months.

A freedom of information (FOI) request by the Evening Telegraph revealed the number of men reporting having been raped has more than tripled since April.

In 2018/19, four men aged 16 and above filed reports with police – but that number has shot up to 13 as of this month.

Over the last five years, reports of male cases have accounted for an average of 6% of all rapes in the area.

However, since April male rape reports have shot up to 14% of the total.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “We would always caution against reading too much into statistics like these because what we know about rape and sexual assault is that it remains largely under-reported, regardless of gender.”

