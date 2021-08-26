Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Clark opens up on Marc McNulty rapport as Dundee United striker hails ‘outstanding’ Manchester United loan kid

By Alan Temple
August 26, 2021, 12:00 pm
Nicky Clark and McNulty
Nicky Clark has hailed the craft and graft of Marc McNulty after the duo reunited in style against St Johnstone.

McNulty, making his first start since returning to Tannadice for a second loan spell, was a menace against the Saintees on Sunday, tormenting the back-three in a 1-0 victory for Thomas Courts’ side.

Both McNulty and Clark played a part in the only goal of the game for Peter Pawlett — and that was the tip of the iceberg as a promising partnership developed.

The former Rangers attacker started in the ‘Number 10’ role behind McNulty at McDiarmid Park, but the pair dovetailed superbly, taking turns to be the furthest man forward.

They also did the majority of their work in central areas, as illustrated by their combined Opta heat-map below.

That is in sharp contrast with United’s 4-3-3 under Micky Mellon last term which saw at least one of them fielded on the wing; sometimes both, on the occasions Lawrence Shankland led the line.

“I know Sparky well from playing together last year and I feel like we already have a really good understanding of each others’ game,” Clark told Courier Sport.

“We link up well and I think there were really positive signs in the St Johnstone game.

Central: McNulty and Clark’s combined heat map vs St Johnstone

“You can see the quality Sparky has. His energy levels are brilliant, he covers the ground and gives everything for the team. That’s all you can ask for.

“Sometimes a new signing can have that period of settling in, but Sparky doesn’t need that.

“He pretty much knows all the lads, he’s a brilliant fit in our dressing room and, as we’ve seen already, he’s got the ability.”

Debutant Dylan

McNulty was not the only man making his first start of the season who impressed Clark.

The 30-year-old lavished praise on Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt, who was a cool, classy presence as a deep-lying playmaker — after just two training sessions.

“I look at young Dylan [Levitt] coming in to the side and I thought he was outstanding,” lauded Clark. “He only trained on Friday and Saturday but you wouldn’t have thought that — he’s a real talent.

“He’s got good composure in the middle of the park and I think he’ll do well.”

Pawlett absence

The only disappointment from the Tayside triumph was the red card shown to match-winner Peter Pawlett for diving.

Disbelief: Pawlett, No.8, sees red

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday that United would not be appealing referee Gavin Duncan’s decision and, as attention turns to Saturday’s visit of Hearts, the diminutive schemer will be missed.

And Clark added: “Peter was gutted in the dressing room. He felt he had been clipped.

“It was disappointing for Pete to get the red card, but it should be remembered that he’s the man who got us the three points and was brilliant.”