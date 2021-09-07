EXCLUSIVE: New Shetland flight announced for Dundee Airport

UK airline Loganair have confirmed that flights to Shetland will be available from Dundee Airport starting May 2022.

The new flight to Sumburgh in Shetland will begin in London and land in Dundee en route. Flights are expected to run on Mondays and Thursdays.

The projected start date is May 9, 2022. Seats can be booked for the new connection now.

Full details of the route are expected to be confirmed by Loganair on Wednesday.

Currently, the only available flights destinations from Dundee Airport are London and Belfast.

Travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease earlier this year, as flights between Dundee and London resumed in July. Loganair operates the only direct flight between the two cities.

The London City service increased to two daily take-offs in August.

The Scottish airline operator also introduced a new Belfast flight from Dundee which began in September.