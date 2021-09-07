Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: New Shetland flight announced for Dundee Airport

By Katy Scott
September 7, 2021, 9:55 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 9:59 pm
dundee airport
The new flight path will launch in 2022.

UK airline Loganair have confirmed that flights to Shetland will be available from Dundee Airport starting May 2022.

The new flight to Sumburgh in Shetland will begin in London and land in Dundee en route. Flights are expected to run on Mondays and Thursdays.

The projected start date is May 9, 2022. Seats can be booked for the new connection now.

Full details of the route are expected to be confirmed by Loganair on Wednesday.

Dundee Airport passenger numbers
Loganair confirmed the new flight destination on Tuesday evening, with more details to follow.

Currently, the only available flights destinations from Dundee Airport are London and Belfast.

Travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease earlier this year, as flights between Dundee and London resumed in July. Loganair operates the only direct flight between the two cities.

The London City service increased to two daily take-offs in August.

The Scottish airline operator also introduced a new Belfast flight from Dundee which began in September.