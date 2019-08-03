EXCLUSIVE: Midge Ure speaks of excitement ahead of DunDee 80s performance

Eighties pop legend Midge Ure is looking forward to playing in front of a home Scottish crowd when he takes to the stage at Slessor Gardens later this month.

Midge is one of the headline acts at DunDee 80s, to be held on August 24.

He will be joining other major stars of the decade including Go West, China Crisis, Hue and Cry and headline act and new romantic group ABC.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Midge said: “I’ve played in Dundee loads of times but this will be my first time playing Slessor Gardens and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Midge has links to Dundee after he was made an Honorary Doctor of Arts in 2005 by Abertay University for his artistic and charity work over the previous 30 years.

The Glasgow born singer, who was one of Scotland’s most successful musicians of the 1980s, performing in bands such as Slik, Rich Kids, Visage and Ultravox, is fresh off the back of a performance just down the road at Rewind festival at Scone Palace.

And he’s excited to venture back to Tayside for another big performance inspired by music from an era Midge describes as one of the very best.

He said: “Playing live in front of a crowd is the thing I enjoy the most, and I love doing it in Scotland.

“The festival season is great and I just go where the diary says and perform.

“There’s a great following for 1980s music and I can understand why.

“It’s not just about nostalgia – there’s something about the songs written between the early to mid-eighties that’s phenomenal.

“At that time song writing was king and I think it’s because those of us who were writing then grew up in an era when songs were written by some of the greats.

“We listened to great bands like the Beatles and The Who and we took that forward with us when we began to write.”

Midge also believes that the music of the eighties is becoming increasingly popular with young people because it is regularly used in soundtracks for movies and television programmes.

He said: “There’s even a cover of a David Bowie track I did that I never really thought much about that ended up as the soundtrack on a video game which has introduced an even bigger audience to it.”

It has been a career of many highs for Midge, selling albums across the globe.

But he has always managed to keep his feet on the ground and credits that to his working class upbringing.

He said: “Again I credit this to my working class Glasgow roots.

“I’m a working class boy and if I’ve ever pushed the boundaries with my ego or could have let the adulation affect me, my background always brought me back to earth again.

“This has always helped to keep my feet on the ground.”

It was in 1984 that Midge co-wrote the Band Aid hit Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof.

Though it was an incredible time when he joined Geldof to help raise millions of pounds for the Ethiopian famine crises he described it as a “weird” time in his own life.

He said: “It took up two years of my life and didn’t involve my musical career.

“When I came back Ultravox had splintered and I then went on to develop my solo career.”

