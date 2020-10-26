EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Government letter reveals case for Dundee entering tier three restrictions

Dundee City could potentially given tier three status in the new tier system by the Scottish Government.

The Tele has seen a letter from the Scottish Government to COSLA chief executive Sally Loudon, suggesting Dundee City could be given tier three status whilst Moray could be moved from level two down to level one along with Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

The letter states: “The data for Dundee City also gives cause for concern, with rising numbers of cases.

“Again, a final decision will be made on the basis of data becoming available in the next few days.

“Meantime, consideration is being given to moving Dundee City to Level 3 in the new framework, broadly equivalent to the measures currently in place in the central belt. Further consideration is also being given to the interaction between Dundee and neighbouring areas within the Tayside Health Board area.”

From November 2, Scotland will be moving to a five-tier structure for lockdown restrictions, with different measures in place across the country.

No final decisions have been made, and further discussions will take place with local authorities in the coming days.

The letter also states: “At this crucial stage in suppressing the virus, with higher case numbers, the winter approaching, and the introduction of a new strategic framework, the public health advice to Ministers is that it would not be safe to move any area straight to the lowest level, Level 0.”

The letter also states that according to the framework, levels, once introduced, are likely to remain in place for two to four weeks but will be reviewed weekly and that levels will only be applied where it is “justified, necessary and proportionate in the face of the threat of the virus running out of control, and only kept in place for so long as that remains the case.”

Local authorities and directors of public health across Scotland are expected to discuss their thoughts with the Scottish Government on Tuesday, before final decisions are reached and implemented in the days leading up to November 2.