EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Torrance – the ex-SNP digital guru behind Alex Salmond’s return

The Cambridge Analytica scandal rekindled a partnership that transformed Scottish politics in 2011 and could now do so again a decade later.
Kirk Torrance, a key figure behind the scenes during the SNP’s landslide victory 10 years ago, has revealed how he turned to his old boss, Alex Salmond, for advice when he found himself embroiled in the controversy surrounding the data-harvesting firm in 2018.
