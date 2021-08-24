Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It was worth a yellow card’ – Dundee’s Paul McGowan on his celebration in the stands

By George Cran
August 24, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 1:47 pm
Paul McGowan celebrates.
‘Paul McGowan, he’s our friend’ is a regular chant belted out at Dens Park.

That friendly relationship with Dundee fans was only enhanced when he jumped into passionate supporters in the South Enclosure on Sunday to celebrate.

For the first time in 17 months Dens had fans in all four stands but there was only one place McGowan was heading after grabbing a dramatic equaliser against Hibs.

Punishment was doled out shortly afterwards as referee Alan Muir booked the 33-year-old.

“Celebrating like that is worth a yellow card, to be honest,” McGowan told the Courier.

“There was nothing in the game and it was an important goal.

“It was nice to pay the fans back.

“They can be a hard bunch to please but you could see them getting right behind the boys.

“Listen, we won’t always get a positive result, that’s just football. But when boys are giving everything, nobody can ever question that.

Dundee FC midfielder Paul McGowan celebrates in the South Enclosure.
Paul McGowan celebrates in the South Enclosure.

“Sometimes it might not be good enough but we’ve been on some run for the past few months. Three defeats in 21 games.

“We know how good a team we are and we are quite disappointed we never took three points from Sunday.”

‘Confidence bleeding out of changing-room’

The Dark Blues may have only picked up two points from their first three games but spirits are high at Dens Park.

Promotion last season has continued the feelgood factor into a positive League Cup campaign.

“The confidence is bleeding out of the changing-room,” McGowan added.

“It is a great bunch of boys and we are playing well.

“We won’t be judged on the likes of Celtic Park but games like Sunday and the one coming this weekend we will be.

“We have acquitted ourselves well and shown we are more than capable of pushing up this league.

“On Sunday, we showed great character – that’s something that’s been questioned quite a bit in my time here but fair play to everyone in our squad.

“We kept going and could have won it in the end.”

Entertainment

So far in their three league games, there have been 14 goals scored as Dundee bid to become the Premiership’s entertainers.

But McGowan reckons things will settle down on that score as the Dark Blues get used to top-flight football.

“Sunday and the St Mirren game were end-to-end and it’s tiring watching those games, never mind playing!” he added.

“We are good value for money, people are on the edge of their seats with the players we have.

“At times it is ‘you attack, we attack’. Sometimes we do need to take the sting out and we will learn that. Just settle down a bit.

“They are entertaining games, I’ll give you that, but they are hard to play in!”

 

