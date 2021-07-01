EXCLUSIVE: Interest in Kerr Smith from EVERY English Premier League club – but he is staying at Dundee United

Kerr Smith will be staying at Dundee United for next season despite EVERY club in the English Premier League expressing an interest in the teenage defender.

Leicester City were reported to be the frontrunners to lure the 16-year-old away from Tannadice but Courier Sport understands that no formal bid has been made.

All of the top-flight sides south of the border have the centre-back on their radar, making him arguably the most sought after young player in Scotland.

There is a clause in Smith’s contract – thought to be around £500,000 – which would trigger his departure should it be met and should the player want to go.

But he has decided that playing first team games for United under Tam Courts, a coach he knows well coming through the academy, would serve him better than under-23 football south of the border.

Smith, who was given his debut in a friendly as a 15-year-old, made five competitive appearances last season when Micky Mellon was in charge and has targeted reaching double figures in 2021/22.

He spent time training with Aston Villa, Manchester United and Everton before signing his first professional contract with United.

Playing with new signing Charlie Mulgrew in training and in matches is one of the reasons Smith has decided to stay where he is.

He recently told United’s official website: “I’ve spoken to Charlie a lot this week and he’s been really good with me.

“He’s, obviously, an experienced player so I listen to everything he’s telling me.

“We’ve been partnered together in some of the small-sided games and it’s been great to play alongside him.”