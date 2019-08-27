EXCLUSIVE: Inquiry as Dundee Council gear sold on eBay ‘for thousands of pounds’

An investigation has been launched after equipment belonging to Dundee City Council was allegedly sold on eBay by staff.

A council whistleblower revealed potentially thousands of pounds could have been made following the sale of the smoke alarms online.

Dundee City Council has confirmed there is an investigation into the apparent sale of stock.

It is understood the items could have been available on the auction site over an 18-month period before the probe was launched by council bosses.

The Evening Telegraph was shown a seller’s page last week that displayed multiple sales of unboxed heat and smoke alarms in Dundee.

© PA

A source close to the situation said the alarms were thought to have been taken from recent housing developments before disappearing from sites.

He said: “The eBay page was showing a number of smoke alarms, all with no boxes.

“They were selling from prices ranging from £15 to £70.

“When the council gets these smoke alarms they come with as many as 50 in one box.

“You can see on the seller’s page they all come unboxed and with no instructions.

“Why would a sparky need instructions to instal a hard-wired alarm?

“I reckon, if the investigation finds that it is true, the people involved could have made thousands of pounds from this.

“There are pages and pages of feedback.

“The most recent sale seems to have taken place in June.

“Why on earth anyone would risk doing something like this is beyond me,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “There is an on-going investigation into this matter.”

The latest incident comes after the Tele revealed last October that a probe was under way into missing tools.

A worker had been sacked after the disappearance of the tools and computers were seized during the investigation.

The whistleblower said: “I would be in disbelief if something like this has been allowed to happen again.

“Especially with everything else that has happened recently.”