EXCLUSIVE: ‘I have unfinished business at Utd’ says ex-Tannadice striker Pavol Safranko

Pavol Safranko says he has “unfinished business” at Dundee United and hopes he’ll one day be back at Tannadice.

The Slovakian international became a firm fans’ favourite during his one-year loan spell from Danish side Aalborg last season.

He scored 15 times as the Tangerines got themselves to the brink of promotion to the Premiership, losing out in the play-off final on penalties to St Mirren.

That failure was the only disappointment on the pitch for Safranko but he’s backing United to put that right at the end of this season by winning the title.

He told the Tele: “I feel like I have unfinished business with United.

“I promised something and we did not manage it.

“If we had won that game it would have been the perfect end to the season and maybe I would still be at the club.

“I really enjoyed my time at Dundee United, we were so close to going up in that last game.

“The penalty-kicks did not go our way and it was a disappointing end to the season and my time there.

“I miss the city, the stadium and the people – I felt everyone was really good to me and I liked it there.”

Safranko was disappointed a deal couldn’t be done with United and his parent club Aalborg with the Danish side holding out for £1 million for the striker.

After that fell through, he moved to Romanian side Sepsi where he rejoined former Tannadice boss Csaba Laszlo, signing a three-year deal.

“I was open to speak to everyone, including United,” he added. “I would have liked to stay but the problem was with Aalborg.

“I like to think you can always find a solution to any problem but there wasn’t one there.

“I was disappointed we didn’t. I then had to decide very quickly and did not have a lot of options.

“I expected something else to come along but I am happy to work with Csaba Laszlo again.

“We have a good relationship – not just on the football pitch but outside as well. He is a good guy and I like working with him.”

© SNS

Safranko does see his future back in the UK, however, once he has done all he can to help Sepsi in the Romanian top flight.

“I have always said my target is to play football in the UK – I have always seen myself going there some day because the style of football suits me.

“There is also a lot of passion for the game there, I could see that at United.

“The football in Romania is very different from Scotland – there are technical, quick players but the style is not the same.

“I loved the style in Scotland, the way the referee would leave the game to play on and it was very physical.

“The game there really suited me, I think.”

Safranko revealed he’s kept a keen eye on United this season and says he expects them to finally get back to the Premiership.

He added: “The guys who have bought the club know what they are doing and bringing in Lawrence Shankland was a fantastic move. I have no doubt about this team and I hope they go up this year.

© SNS

“We had the perfect team last year, in my eyes. I think now they have kept that team and added a special player to it.

“Of course, I keep an eye on what the club is doing – you can’t just forget what happened last year.

“We don’t get the games to watch in Romania but I do look for the results and any interviews on the internet about the club.”

And he hopes to be back on the pitch at Tannadice one day, whether for United or on the opposing side after being linked with moves to Aberdeen and Hibs in the summer.

“You never know if I will be back at Tannadice, life is crazy.

“Whether it is with United or another team maybe it will happen but Dundee United will always be in my heart after my time there – that will not change.”